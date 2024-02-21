A Microsoft techie “killed" his mother's favourite rose bush plant of years in just eight short days, following which he decided to quit the high paying job to launch a houseplant health company called Flora. Aabesh De who recently appeared on Shark Tank US bagged a deal worth a whopping ₹2.5 crore for his company Flora. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aabesh De, a 29-year-old techie, had been working for Microsoft in Chicago. De, a self-proclaimed “serial plant killer", had a high-paying job with Microsoft, but he quit the same to launch a houseplant health company Flora. The startup builds a soil meter and an app to alert people about the health of their houseplants.

The 29-year-old founder and CEO appeared in Shark Tank and won a deal worth $300,000 (about ₹2.5 crore). The idea for Flora, De said on the ABC show, occurred to him after he ended up killing one of his mother’s favorite plants during the Covid pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“My dear mother gave me her prized rose bush plant that she had for years," De said on Shark Tank. “And I ended up killing it in eight short days."

During his pitch on Shark Tank US, De said that Flora's $64 (about ₹5,300) soil meter and app takes “the guesswork out of plant care, by telling you exactly what moisture, temperature, light and other vitals your plans need."

The company also offers perks such as 24x7 “plant diagnosis" support, access to “expert plant doctors" and the ability for one soil meter to support multiple houseplants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, making a successful pitch on Shark Tank India Season 3, WYLD, a social media monetization platform received offers from all 5 'Sharks' ultimately accepting an investment from Anupam Mittal. This achievement underscores the uniqueness and potential of WYLD's approach to empowering social media users.

Further in Shark Tank India a recent episode of Shark Tank India saw Peyush Bansal trying to buy a company that was valued at ₹133 crore for ₹15 crore. Notably, the company named Orbo AI had come in to ask for ₹1 crore for a 0.75% stake in the business at ₹133.33 cr valuation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!