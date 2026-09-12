Indian-origin woman who went viral for dispute with tenant over barbeque, arrested in Canada, new allegations surface

Recently, a video of an Indian-origin woman from Surrey, Canada, went viral on the internet over her dispute with tenants. Identified as Raj Tiwana, she has been arrested as per the latest update. A new video of her from the time of her arrest has surfaced online.

Viral video of Canadian landlady and tenant The videos of the landlord-tenant disputes were shared online from the account name Tiwana Farm Survivor on Instagram. The feud between the two parties stems from multiple alleged issues at the rental property.

In the viral video, Tiwana was seen pushing off from a barbecue grill of her tenant. Amid this, new allegations against her have been made by the tenant, who said that the landlady entered his home without permission.

Several clips of the arguments between Tiwana and her tenant are now doing rounds across social media.

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Police arrest Indian woman According to Times of India, the tenant made serious allegations of harassment against the landlady. In a new update shared by the tenant, police were seen reaching Tiwana's residence. The footage showed officers informing her that she was under arrest.

Tiwana, who seemed confused, asked officers if she could call her lawyer.

When denied, she wanted to speak with her daughter before she was handcuffed and escorted by the police.

Live Mint couldn't independently verify the exact charges against Raj Tiwana at the time of writing this report.

What did she do It is said that a major altercation began over cooking food in the garden. According to the tenant, the confrontation took place while he was cooking food on a barbecue with a friend.

Reportedly, the landlady objected to the barbecue, telling them that she couldn't allow them to cook on the property. In a video, she pointed towards brown stains on a wall and talked about possible damage to the area. The tenant claimed it was rust marks.

The tenant, who claimed to be 50, responded by saying that he had the right to have a friend over as he paid the rent. His friend was recorded in the video. As the argument grew stronger, Tiwana further objected to the presence of the tenant's friend. She further accused the tenant of trying to burn down her property. However, she added that they could instead go to the tenant's friend's house for dinner.

In another video, Tiwana was seen pushing off the food from the grill using wood, which the tenant opposed. He accused her of trying to intimidate him and his friend. She further threatened them to call the police and said she cannot allow them to cook on her property.

More allegations Following the viral videos, the tenant made several claims against Tiwana. He said that she interfered with his use of the rental property multiple times. In a video, she was seen seemingly entering the tenant's house and throwing rocks in his direction. The tenant was heard asking her to leave his place.

In another video, Tiwana was seen throwing a container-looking object at the tenant's friend while questioning his presence.

The tenant also accused her of entering the house in his absence and changing the locks. He said that his rent was paid through August 15. He said that his house had been broken into thrice and even the door was later removed.