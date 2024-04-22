The Schengen visa rules have been updated in the context of strengthened relations under the EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility.

With the European Union's updated visa rules, Indian nationals will now be able to apply for multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity.

The Schengen visa allows visa holders access to 29 European countries, including Croatia, Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, and Germany.

According to the European Union's official website, the rules have been updated in view of strengthened relations between European Union and India under EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility.

This agenda seeks comprehensive cooperation on migration policy between the European Union and India, with facilitation of people-to-people contacts being of key aspect due to the importance of India as a partner for the EU.

Also read: France becomes first EU country to issue paperless visa! Know rules, eligibility, other details What are the new rules? On 18 April 2024, the European Commission adopted a new set of rules for the application of the Schengen visa for Indian nations known as the ‘cascade’ regime.

This new regime, is said to provide Indian nations residing in India an easier access to Schengen visas with multi-year validity.

According to the newly adopted visa “cascade" regime for India, Indian nationals can now be issued long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for two years after having obtained and lawfully used two visas within the previous three years.

The two-year visa will normally be followed by a five-year visa, if the passport has sufficient validity remaining. During the validity period of these visas, holders enjoy travel rights equivalent to visa-free nationals.

Also read: Schengen-like visa for Thailand, Vietnam, 4 other nations: Is it a win-win deal for tourists? What is the Schengen visa? Schengen visas is an entry permit for a short, temporary visit to the countries part of the Schengen area. It allows the holder to travel freely in the area for a maximum stay of 90 days in any 180-day period.

Notably, the Schengen visas are not purpose-bound, but they do not grant the right to work.

Also read: Schengen visa fee hike: Here's how costly your trip to Europe can get Which European countries make the Schengen area? Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

