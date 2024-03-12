Indians can't travel to THESE Indian States without a special permit. Lakshadweep, Manipur - Check full list here
While renowned tourist hotspots like Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir are freely accessible to Indian citizens, several other regions within the nation's borders mandate special permits for entry. These areas are deemed sensitive due to their proximity to international boundaries
While renowned tourist hotspots like Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir are freely accessible to Indian citizens, several other regions within the nation's borders mandate special permits for entry. These areas, deemed sensitive due to their proximity to international boundaries, operate under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, regulating the movement of individuals to maintain security and monitor access.