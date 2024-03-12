While renowned tourist hotspots like Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir are freely accessible to Indian citizens, several other regions within the nation's borders mandate special permits for entry. These areas, deemed sensitive due to their proximity to international boundaries, operate under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, regulating the movement of individuals to maintain security and monitor access.

The recent media spotlight on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the picturesque Lakshadweep Islands has drawn attention to the process of applying for ILPs. This Union Territory, an idyllic paradise off the coast of Kerala, necessitates permits for all travellers, including Indians, to manage tourism numbers on these remote islands. Obtaining a permit requires submitting a clearance certificate from a local police station, along with identification documents, while online applications are also facilitated.

Beyond Lakshadweep, several other destinations across the northeastern region of India impose similar entry restrictions through the ILP regime.

Arunachal Pradesh: This border state, which borders Myanmar, Bhutan, and China, mandates ILPs for non-locals due to its sensitive geographical position. Permits can be obtained from the resident commissioner's offices in major cities.

Nagaland: Known for its unique tribal heritage, this state bordering Myanmar requires all Indian citizens to obtain an ILP, which can be procured online or from designated authorities.

Mizoram: Sharing borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, this tribal homeland mandates ILPs, obtainable from government liaison officers in various cities, with special provisions for air travellers.

Manipur: The ILP system was extended to this state on December 11, 2019, following an order signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, making it the fourth northeastern state to adopt the practice.

Protected areas of Sikkim: Exploring remote protected regions like Tsomgo-Baba Mandir, NathuLa Pass, and trekking routes requires permits issued by the state's Tourism & Civil Aviation Department. These permits are available at entry points and through tour operators.

As travellers become increasingly aware of these regulations, prudent planning and adherence to permit requirements are essential for a seamless and lawful journey to India's captivating yet sensitive destinations.

