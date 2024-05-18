Indians likely to visit Russia without visa soon. All you need to know
Indians may soon travel to Russia without visa as talks to ease travel are set to begin in June. Russia and India aim to strengthen tourism ties through visa-free group tourist exchanges.
Good news for globetrotters! Indians may soon be able to travel to Russia without a visa. Both countries are planning to ease travel conditions to boost the tourism sector. Consultations to finalise the criteria under a bilateral agreement will begin in June. Indians can travel easily to Russia after the launch of visa-free group tourist exchanges.