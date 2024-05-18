Indians likely to visit Russia without visa soon. All you need to know

Good news for globetrotters! Indians may soon be able to travel to Russia without a visa. Both countries are planning to ease travel conditions to boost the tourism sector. Consultations to finalise the criteria under a bilateral agreement will begin in June. Indians can travel easily to Russia after the launch of visa-free group tourist exchanges.

The director of the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects, Nikita Kondratyev, said India is at the final stage of internal state coordination, reported PTI, referring to an RT News report on Wednesday. Take a look at all the details you need to know about visa-free travel to Russia.

Visa-free travel to Russia: All you need to know

Talks between Russia and India are still underway, and the two nations will begin consultations on a bilateral agreement to ease travel in June. After the finalisation, Russia and India will collectively launch visa-free group tourist exchanges, reported PTI, referring to the Russian minister.

When will Indians be able to travel to Russia without visa?

The minister told RT News at the sidelines of the International Economic Forum “Russia—Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" in Kazan that the agreement's finalisation is expected by the end of the year.

"Russia and India are set to strengthen their tourism ties as they gear up for the launch of visa-free group tourist exchanges. The first round of consultations between the two nations is scheduled for June, with an aim to finalise a bilateral agreement by the end of the year," the minister said.

Russia now allows people from China and Iran to enter visa-free through its visa-free tourist exchange programme. According to the minister, the country is aiming to replicate the success of the programme with India as well. The visa-free group tourist exchange between Russia and China, and between Russia and Iran began on August 1, 2023.

