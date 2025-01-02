Hello User
Indians own more property in London than Englishmen themselves; netizens take a 'karma' jibe at Britain

Indians own more property in London than Englishmen themselves; netizens take a ‘karma’ jibe at Britain

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

  Indians own more property in London than Englishmen themselves; netizens take a 'karma' jibe at Britain

Indian in London

As Indians became the largest group of property owners in London, netizens have reacted with a “karma" vibe toward Britain, drawing a parallel with its colonial history.

A recent report by a leading London property developer, Barratt London, revealed that Indians have become London's largest group of property owners, surpassing native British residents.

The report divided these Indian property buyers into different categories: residents of Indian origin who have lived in the UK for generations, non-residents (NRIs), foreign investors, and those relocating for educational purposes.

