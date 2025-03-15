‘Indians scam, harass’: Netizens react to Indian professional’s claim of bias in global market

An Indian professional in the B2B sector revealed how a non-Indian name yielded him better results for his work emails than Indian names do, leading to an outrage on social media. The revelation, shared on Reddit, highlighted concerns about implicit bias worldwide.

In his Reddit post, the Indian professional said, “I am an Indian and I work in B2B. And I have created an alter ego using a name that doesn’t sound Indian. Whenever I send emails using my non-Indian name, I get better results Vs. when I use my Indian name.”

He also shared that he is a part of several communities where it’s openly discussed that they often don’t focus much on Indian markets. “Be it service or product, nobody wants to sell to or buy from Indians.”

“I know I am being too generic here, but it makes me crazy seeing this discrimination,” he explained.

Wondering if Indians are at fault for the bias, the Redditor said, “But then I wonder maybe we are at fault here?”

Responding to his post, several Indians on Reddit jumped in to say they, too, wouldn't buy from Indian salespeople on B2B platforms because they “scam, harass” people.

“Because Indians scam and harass you. It’s happened to me and I don’t ever want to deal with an Indian business again,” a social media user commented.

“As an Indian living abroad since the last 20 years I also refuse to do business with them - particularly North Indians,” said another user.

“Indians have started to come across as desperate. Apart from the scams we know of, Westerners see what looks like middle class kids being unappreciative and not doing their best to survive in India first but all want a free ticket abroad,” claimed another user.

