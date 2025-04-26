Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gets heavily trolled with ‘Besharam’ video after ‘blood’ comment; here’s why

Indian social media users are heavily trolling Pakistani leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Many users are sharing an old video of Bilawal apparently dancing to the Besharam song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan.

Bilawal is the son of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari. He became the chairman of the Pakistan People's Party after his mother’s assassination.

Meanwhile, the man in the video is wrongly believed to be the Pakistani leader. Reports have confirmed that the man in the 2023 video is Bhutto’s lookalike, Mehroz Baig. The dancer is a media sciences student from Karachi, not the political leader himself.

Some users have asked AI fact-checkers like Perplexity and Grok if the video has Bilawal Bhutto dancing in it. The AI tools dismissed the assumption.

“The video you're asking about doesn't actually show Bilawal Bhutto dancing. The man in the clip is Mehroz Baig, a student from Karachi who looks quite a bit like Bhutto. It seems like a case of mistaken identity that went viral back in 2023 and popped up again recently,” it replied.

Grok called the Twitter (now X) post satirical and said, “The claim that Bilawal Bhutto is dancing in the video is false. The dancer is Mehroz Baig, a student from Karachi, as confirmed by multiple fact-checking sources. The video, originally from a 2023 wedding event, went viral due to Baig's resemblance to Bhutto.”

Why is Bilawal Bhutto getting trolled? India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty has angered Pakistan. The treaty controls water sharing between the two countries.

As Pakistan heavily depends on this water for farming, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warned India.

"The Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or their blood will," Bhutto said at a public rally on April 26.