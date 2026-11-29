India topped a survey of 39 countries on how often people say they exercise. In India, 73% of respondents said they exercised often, compared with 68% in China. Finland came third at 61%, the highest share among European countries surveyed. India’s figure was 30 percentage points above the survey average of 43%.

Advertisement

Visual Capitalist based its ranking on 34,946 responses to the 2025 WIN Worldviews Survey. Australia and Morocco shared fourth place at 56%, followed by France at 55%. Spain came next at 54%, and Paraguay followed at 53%. Ireland reached 51%, and Mexico rounded out the top ten at 50%.

Also Read | How to work out and sleep better this summer

Mexico led the three North American countries surveyed, ahead of Canada and the United States. Half of Mexican respondents reported exercising often. Canada stood at 45%, level with the Netherlands, the Philippines and Slovenia. The United States matched the survey average of 43%, alongside Vietnam, Greece and South Korea.

The United Kingdom reached 48%, five percentage points above the overall survey average. Pakistan and Japan both stood at 42%. Norway, Sweden and Germany each recorded 41%, while Malaysia came in at 40%. Italy stood at 36% and Hong Kong at 35%.

Advertisement

Four countries shared last place at 25% each: Indonesia, Chile, Slovakia and Thailand. This put India’s share just short of three times that of the four countries combined.

Brazil, Ecuador and Serbia were only two percentage points above the lowest group. Türkiye stood at 29%, while Croatia reached 30%. Poland recorded 31%, and Peru stood at 32%.

Daily habits The rankings reflect how often respondents reported exercising. Overall physical activity covers a wider range of daily habits. It includes movement during work, travel and household chores. Someone who rarely sets aside time for exercise may still move a lot each day.

Thailand illustrates how the two measures can differ. Only one in four Thai respondents said they exercised often. Yet, separate national figures for 2026 showed that 68.2% met physical activity guidelines. The two figures depict different habits and come from different datasets.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rishikul in Uttarakhand to emerge as centre for Ayurveda and Indian traditions

China’s sports plan aims to expand access to public sports facilities. It also aims to raise regular exercise participation to 40% by 2030. The plan uses its own measure of regular participation. China’s 68% figure comes from people's self-reported exercise habits.

Across the survey, the share reporting frequent exercise rose from 37% in 2018. It reached 43% in 2025, a rise of six percentage points over seven years. Even after that increase, fewer than half of respondents said they exercised often.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.