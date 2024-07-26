India’s boutique hotel features among TIME’s ’The World’s 100 Greatest Places of 2024’: Check details

Naar Boutique Hotel in Himachal Pradesh, Manam Chocolate Factory in Hyderabad and Museum of Solutions in Mumbai have made it to the list of the world’s 100 greatest places to visit in 2024.

TIME releases the list for World's Greatest Places for 2024
Naar

Naar is a boutique hotel located in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. The venture was started by Prateek Sadhu, a Kashmiri chef who returned to the mountains after working abroad .“I could have easily done it in Bombay or Delhi. But I'm building more than just a restaurant. I’m telling the stories of the Himalayas,” TIME quoted him saying. Naar uses regional ingredients such as Himachali yak cheese, juniper-smoked lamb with Kashmiri mushqbudji rice, Ladakhi buckwheat pasta, Naga bamboo shoot pickles, galgal lemons from Uttarakhand to maintain the authenticity of dishes, a TIME report said.

Manam Chocolate Factory

Manam is a chocolate factory located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. According to a TIME article, Manam works with farmers and fermenters in Andhra Pradesh to bring Indian cocoa to a global stage. In less than a year, Manam has already received awards from the International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting and the U.K.’s Academy of Chocolate.

World's Greatest Places of 2024

The magazine said in an article that for the 2024 list of the World’s greatest places, TIME nominated places such as hotels, restaurants, museums, restaurants, parks, etc., through an international network of correspondents and applications.

CNN Travel quoted TIME senior editor Emma Barker on some of the trends that have been emerging this year.

Barker said social media has a huge impact on holiday destination choices. People choose destinations based on their appearance on social media platforms such as TikTok videos or Instagram stories. “Those kinds of places that result in stunning photography are really popular,” she said.

Gen Z and travellers generally love outdoor adventures, which have become a social media trend. Barkers said they noticed many travel operators were offering “a twist on a traditional experience.”

Space-related tourism is booming in China and other places worldwide, where people use their holidays to learn more about the universe. Barker mentioned that the sudden rise in Antarctic travel has been a challenge due to an increased footprint in its delicate landscape.

Some people also prefer travelling as a form of self-discovery. It’s “kind of like a middle-aged retreat,” Barker said., “which I think is really interesting and fun. It’s kind of like a twist on the wellness retreat,” she added.

