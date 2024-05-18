India's Canada craze sparks debate online: ‘Should I stop learning French for Punjabi?’ netizens react
The 'Canada Craze' among Indians continues due to liberal immigration policies. Natives debate learning Punjabi over French, one of Canada's official languages.
The ‘Canada Craze’ among Indians is not hidden from anyone. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's policy supporting a liberalised immigration regime has led to a large influx of people from several countries, including India (especially Punjab). As a result, the country's natives are left wondering whether it is the right time to learn Punjabi instead of French, one of Canada's official languages. A recent post on Reddit drew attention to the problem with a satirical question: “Should I stop learning French to learn Punjabi?"