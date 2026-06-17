India’s dog-loving capital is not Delhi or Mumbai — The winner may surprise you

India's relationship with its pets is changing fast and becoming much more indulgent. A report by Swiggy's quick commerce platform Instamart revealed that Indian pet parents are truly taking care of their fur babies — from grain-free meals and gourmet treats to premium grooming kits and specialised nutrition.

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The report, based on an analysis of Instamart orders placed between June 2025 and June 2026 across more than 130 Indian cities, reported a massive 41% growth in pet care orders on Instamart.

As shoppers have moved beyond the basics and started treating their pets' wellness like their own, fascinating city rivalries and regional identities have also emerged in the data.

Also Read | Tier II cities record 200% faster growth in protein demand than metros

Cat vs Dog: The Great Divide Settling the ultimate dog-versus-cat debate, the Instamart data showed that India is undeniably having a “cat moment”.

Cat food made up nearly 60% of all pet food demand on the Qcom platform, making it the single most-searched pet term. But this feline loyalty is fiercely regional:

The Feline Front (Top Cat Cities) The Canine Crew (Top Dog Cities) 1. Mumbai (India's Cat Capital) 1. Bengaluru (Most Dog-Loving) 2. Bengaluru 2. Hyderabad 3. Chennai 3. Mumbai 4. Kolkata 4. Chennai 5. Delhi

While Mumbai takes the overall crown as the cat capital, Kolkata stands out with a unique identity: it is India's most fiercely cat-dominated city. More than 8 in 10 cat-and-dog food orders in Kolkata go exclusively to cats.

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Meanwhile, across the country, Bengaluru proudly defends its title as India's most dog-loving city.

Also Read | Why the rainy season can be risky for pets and how to prevent common problems

Pampering capitals: Who spoils their pets most? The rivalry isn't just about species; it is a battle of indulgence.

According to the Instamart report, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi were the biggest pet care markets overall, but Silicon Valley took the absolute prize for luxury.

Bengaluru has the most pampered pets in India. Nearly 66% of all pet-care spending in the city goes toward treats, toys, and premium products, making it India's undisputed pet-pampering capital. However, Gurugram, Noida, and Hyderabad were also close on their heels.

When looking specifically at snacking, Gurugram topped India's Pet Treat Index, with 37 treat orders per 100 food orders.

Pet indulgence is going mainstream everywhere: searches for treats, from dog biscuits and jerky to dog ice cream, are climbing rapidly. Dog ice cream searches are up 245%, and top protein-rich pet treat brands have surged a massive 1,097%.

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Yet, Instamart found the ultimate flex of individual pet-parenting identity in Delhi — home to India's most dedicated spender. This single user spent an astonishing ₹60,957 on pet care in just one year.

Basket glow-up Across all competing cities, the pet food bowl is getting a serious glow-up. Grooming is going mainstream, with "dog shampoo" reigning as the platform's fastest-growing pet search term, up nearly 600%, the report found.

Premium nutrition showed no signs of slowing down:

Grain-free pet food grew 152% year-on-year, making it the fastest-growing nutrition segment.

Wet food now accounts for nearly 45% of all pet food orders.

Wellness: Pet supplements and wellness products are up 42%.

Also Read | Pet emergency or minor issue? How to tell when you need to rush to a vet

Dark Horses While cats and dogs dominate the city rivalries, alternative pets are carving out their own space. Instamart report recorded 178% year-on-year increase in bird food, with rabbit food close behind at 130% growth.

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Instamart report

The Underdogs: Tier II cities take over While Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi battle for the top lifestyle spots, the real headline is happening elsewhere. Pet care isn't a metro-only story anymore.

From Guwahati to Tirupati, pet parenting is going mainstream. Tier II+ cities posted an incredible 96% year-on-year growth in pet care orders, outpacing the metros.

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Fastest-Growing Pet Care Markets: Guwahati: +1,473%

Dibrugarh: +796%

Meerut: +677%

Madurai: +591%

Kottayam: +577%

Rajkot, Patna, Siliguri, and Tirupati are right behind them as the next wave of booming markets.

According to the Instamart report, every single one of the top 25 fastest-growing pet-care cities in India grew by more than 50% year-on-year. The metros might hold the identity of "capitals" for now, but the smaller cities are rapidly claiming the future of India's pet care economy.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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