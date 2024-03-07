The famous Indian ‘filter coffee’ has secured second position on the esteemed 'Top 38 Coffees In The World' in a recently released rating list by TasteAtlas— a popular food and travel guide platform— celebrating the country’s brewed aromatic beverage

The list is topped by 'Cuban Espresso' at No. 1, followed by 'South Indian Coffee' in the second position.

'Cuban Espresso' also known as Café Cubano or Cafecito is a type of espresso that originated in Cuba. It consists of a sweetened espresso (traditionally with natural brown sugar) prepared using dark roast coffee and sugar. The sugar is added while the coffee is being brewed and vigorously mixed with a spoon into a creamy foam. It is brewed in either a stovetop espresso maker or in an electric espresso machine.

Indian filter coffee is brewed using a simple and effective coffee filter machine. The process involves boiling water in a vessel called a "decanter" and adding the finely ground coffee powder to the filter. The coffee is then brewed slowly, resulting in a rich and flavorful cup of coffee. This coffee preparation is widely popular in South India. In South India, Filter Coffee is not just a beverage but also a part of the culture and tradition.

In South India, many people set up the filter overnight so that they have freshly brewed coffee ready in the morning. This concoction is mixed with warm milk and sugar and is served in a small glass-like tumbler made of steel or brass.

Here is the list of top 10 coffees in the world, as ranked by TasteAtlas:

1. Cuban Espresso (Cuba)

2. South Indian Coffee (India)

3. Espresso freddo (Greece)

4. Freddo cappuccino (Greece)

5. Cappuccino (Italy)

6. Turkish Coffee (Turkiye)

7. Ristretto (Italy)

8. Frappe (Greece)

9. Eiskaffee (Germany)

10. Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Vietnam)

