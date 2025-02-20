Samay Raina deleted all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube after the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy erupted. However, download links for all deleted episodes have now appeared on social media.

LiveMint could not independently verify the links. At the same time, it is unclear if it is legal to download the files.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Samay Raina wrote on social media.

On February 18, the Supreme Court criticised social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps for his controversial remarks on parents and sex during the India’s Got Latent stand-up show on YouTube.

The bench, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, called his comments obscene and shameful. However, the court granted Allahbadia interim protection from coercive action. He was represented by Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former CJI Chandrachud.

"... there is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show. The words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents and even the society feel ashamed. It shows a perverted mind. If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club the FIRs against you?" Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant said.

What is the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy? BeerBiceps asked a contestant from India’s Got Latent, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."