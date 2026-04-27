India’s Got Latent Returns: Samay Raina opens season 2 auditions following 2025 controversy

‘India’s Got Latent’ is officially making a comeback for a second season, as host Samay Raina has begun calling for new talent submissions via his social media channels following a tumultuous end to the show's first run last year.
The YouTube talent show, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, gained significant popularity for its unique format, which showcased a wide variety of unusual talents ranging from comedy to magic.
However, the show’s momentum came to an abrupt halt in early 2025 following a serious controversy involving guest panellists Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija. During an episode, remarks made by the two influencers were deemed "crass" and "inappropriate" by many viewers, sparking intense backlash across social media.
The situation escalated quickly, leading to a wave of public anger, legal complaints, and even reports of protestors burning effigies. Due to the mounting pressure and legal complications—which included a formal police complaint for promoting obscenity—Raina took the drastic step of making all episodes of the show private on YouTube in February 2025.
At the time, Raina indicated that he had been forced to take the show down after the situation became overwhelming, noting that his editor had even faced arrest, an experience he later described as something that "broke me."
The fallout reached national attention when the National Commission for Women (NCW) intervened, summoning Allahbadia and Mukhija to appear before them. Both influencers ultimately submitted written apologies, acknowledging the offensiveness of their comments.
Furthermore, the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cyber officials launched an inquiry, recording statements from those involved as part of an investigation into the allegations of offensive content.
Despite the challenges of the past year, the announcement of a second season has generated fresh buzz among the show's original fanbase. By sharing an application form on his Instagram story, Samay Raina has signalled that the programme is ready to move forward.
The return of the show suggests an attempt to revive the concept, which had initially been inspired by international talent shows like "Got Talent" and the popular "Kill Tony" format.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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