India’s Got Latent Returns: Samay Raina opens season 2 auditions following 2025 controversy

‘India’s Got Latent’ is officially making a comeback for a second season, as host Samay Raina has begun calling for new talent submissions via his social media channels following a tumultuous end to the show's first run last year.
The YouTube talent show, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, gained significant popularity for its unique format, which showcased a wide variety of unusual talents ranging from comedy to magic.
However, the show’s momentum came to an abrupt halt in early 2025 following a serious controversy involving guest panellists Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija. During an episode, remarks made by the two influencers were deemed "crass" and "inappropriate" by many viewers, sparking intense backlash across social media.
The situation escalated quickly, leading to a wave of public anger, legal complaints, and even reports of protestors burning effigies. Due to the mounting pressure and legal complications—which included a formal police complaint for promoting obscenity—Raina took the drastic step of making all episodes of the show private on YouTube in February 2025.
At the time, Raina indicated that he had been forced to take the show down after the situation became overwhelming, noting that his editor had even faced arrest, an experience he later described as something that "broke me."
The fallout reached national attention when the National Commission for Women (NCW) intervened, summoning Allahbadia and Mukhija to appear before them. Both influencers ultimately submitted written apologies, acknowledging the offensiveness of their comments.
Furthermore, the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cyber officials launched an inquiry, recording statements from those involved as part of an investigation into the allegations of offensive content.
Despite the challenges of the past year, the announcement of a second season has generated fresh buzz among the show's original fanbase. By sharing an application form on his Instagram story, Samay Raina has signalled that the programme is ready to move forward.
The return of the show suggests an attempt to revive the concept, which had initially been inspired by international talent shows like "Got Talent" and the popular "Kill Tony" format.