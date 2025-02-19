India’s Got Latent row: After criticising Ranveer Allahbadia, singer B Praak says he ’should be forgiven’

Ranveer Allahbadia is facing a lot of backlash following his inappropriate comments on his appearance on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. He asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every night, or join once and stop it forever?" In response, singer B Praak recently stated that the YouTuber should be forgiven for his words. This comes after Praak had criticised Allahbadia’s remark and decided to cancel his scheduled appearance on his show.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, singer B Praak commented in Hindi, "Baat bahut badi thi aur galat baat thi. Par mereko yeh hai ki kisi ki family ko personally hurt nahi hona chahiye. Par agar koi banda dil se uss cheez ke liye maafi maangta hai, usko pachhtava hai uss cheez ka, toh humein uss cheez ko zyada drag nahi karna chahiye aur unhe maaf kar dena chahiye." (The matter was very serious and indeed wrong. But I believe that no one’s family should be hurt. And if someone genuinely apologizes for their actions and truly regrets what they did, we shouldn’t drag the issue and should forgive them.)

SC gives relief to Ranveer Allahbadia, raps him for 'vulgarity The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over his comments on a YouTube show while calling it "vulgar" and saying he had "dirty mind" which put the society to shame. Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for the comment on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent".

"Where is the question of an individual's morality? We can understand if one person says I don't like these kinds of words. You tell us, if there is anyone on earth who would like these kinds of words. You are insulting parents… We don't want to say anything further but there is something very dirty in his mind that has been vomited by him in this kind of a programme. Why should the court entertain this kind of person? You please tell us," said Justice Surya Kant.

When B Praak said ‘yeh hamara culture nahi hai...’ Criticising the YouTuber for his controversial remarks, Praak revealed that he had cancelled his appearance on his podcast Beer Biceps. “Yeh hamara culture nahi hai,” touted singer B Praak.

In the Instagram video, the singer said, “Radhe Radhe, doston! Kaise ho aap sab? Main na yaar, ek podcast mein jaane wala tha abhi, jo BeerBiceps ka tha, par humne cancel kar diya.”

“Kyun? Kyunki aapko pata hai ki waha kaisi pathetic thinking hai aur kaise shabd use kiye ja rahe hain? Samay Raina ke show pe jo ho raha hai, yeh hamara Indian culture nahi hai. Yeh bilkul bhi hamara culture nahi hai,” B Praak said.