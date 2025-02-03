Social media has long been a medium for fans to connect with the stars. Instagram is one platform where Bollywood celebrities and top personalities connect with millions, offering glimpses into their lives and passions.

While Bollywood has always dominated the fan frenzy in terms of numbers, one Indian celebrity has outnumbered the industry to rank number 1 on the list of the top 10 most followed Instagram accounts in India.

According to a Forbes report, these top Indian personalities with millions of followers have leveraged Instagram to reach fans, promote brands, and extend their personal brand beyond their professional work.

Check who has topped the list of top 10 most followed Instagram accounts in India:

Virat Kohli India's star cricketer Virat Kohli has dominated the social media game for at least 2 years. With an Instagram following of 270.35 million, Kohli has surpassed all big names in Bollywood.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli is not only the most followed person in India but also the most followed cricketer in the world.

Virat Kohli's brand endorsements, including those from Puma, Audi, and MRF, generate a significant chunk of his net worth. He also has a fashion label, Wrogn, and a chain of fitness centres – Chisel.

Who are the others on the list of top 10 most followed Instagram accounts in India:

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor beats PM Modi, enters list of Top 3 Indians on Instagram

2. Shraddha Kapoor: 94.2 million

Shraddha Kapoor has garnered 94.2 million followers on Instagram. Riding on the success of Stree 2, the Bollywood actress has edged past Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

3. Priyanka Chopra: 92.6 million

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the most-followed woman in India and the most-followed Bollywood celebrity worldwide. She also reigns as the most-followed actress in India, according to Sacnilk.

Priyanka Chopra is rightfully one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and around the globe.

4. Narendra Modi: 92.4 million

The current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is the most followed politician in India.

5. Alia Bhatt: 86.2 million

Alia Bhatt is the most followed person who doesn't have Indian citizenship but lives in India.

6. Katrina Kaif: 80.4 million

7. Deepika Padukone: 80.4 million

8. Neha Kakkar: 78.4 million

Neha Kakkar is the most followed Indian singer.

9. Urvashi Rautela: 72.6 million

10. Jacqueline Fernandez: 71.1 million

Who is the most followed South Indian Actor on Instagram? According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Pushpa star Allu Arjun is the most-followed South Indian actor on Instagram of 2025, boasting an impressive 28.36 million followers.