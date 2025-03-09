YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before Assam Police in Guwahati on March 7 over his remarks on Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent. He was interrogated for hours by the Crime Branch, led by Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain.

A viral video shows him being shoved by a policewoman, who grabbed him tight and pulled him as they climbed the stairs, apparently to avoid the press. Social media has now reacted to the video.

“Why is Assam Police treating Ranveer Allahbadia like India’s biggest criminal?” asked one social media user.

“Ranveer Allahbadia, the biggest criminal in India, is finally in the hands of the Assam Police,” wrote one user.

“The Ranveer Allahbadia case is a prime example of how courts can expedite cases. The real question is, why did the Indian courts act with lightning speed to ensure Ranveer could resume his podcasts? What about the countless pending cases?” asked another.

“Finally the biggest and most dangerous criminal of India Ranveer Allahbadia has been arrested by Indian Police. Dawood Ibrahim, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya are nothing in front of him,” came a sarcastic post.

“Honestly, what Ranveer is being put through is beyond ridiculous. He said something crass, people were offended because they didn't expect that from him. The boy apologised. It should have ended there. What kind of a torture is this,” wondered another user.

“India ka MOST WANTED CRIMINAL pakda gya finally ab India develop karega. No more terrorism, No more poverty, No more unemployment. India is all set to go!” came another sarcastic comment.

Supreme Court on Ranveer Allahbadia The Supreme Court granted Ranveer Allahbadia interim protection from arrest but criticised his remarks as “vulgar” and reflective of a “perverted mind”. Other YouTubers involved in the legal action include Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.