India's ‘top-ranked’ airport has zero flights, won’t resume operation before October: Social media reacts

Khajuraho Airport has topped India's Customer Satisfaction Index despite having zero flights. This unusual result has surprised many across the aviation industry. It’s because not a single scheduled aircraft has landed there through July. The airport won't see flights resume until October, officials say.

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Khajuraho was previously connected only to Delhi and Varanasi. Both scheduled services have remained suspended since 1 July. Airport director Santosh Singh confirmed to TOI that flights wouldn't resume until October.

On paper, Khajuraho seems like an ideal regional airport. It features a proper terminal built in the late 1960s. The airport first saw commercial flights back in 1978.

For decades, it served tourists visiting Khajuraho's UNESCO World Heritage temples. Today, though, it resembles a facility simply awaiting passengers.

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The paradox reveals something deeper about measuring passenger satisfaction. Smaller airports naturally avoid the pressures of larger hubs. Delhi alone handled over 77 million passengers last year, according to TOI.

Major airports often struggle with long queues and congestion. Baggage delays and parking shortages remain common complaints there. Smaller facilities simply don't face these operational pressures at all.

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Fewer passengers generally means happier, less frustrated travellers overall. This pattern appears across other industries as well. Boutique hotels often outperform larger convention hotels in surveys.

Quieter medical facilities frequently score better than crowded hospitals, too. Aviation experts suggest similar dynamics are at play here.

How India ranks airports The Airports Authority of India (AAI) runs this index twice a year. Independent agencies survey travellers across 33 key service parameters. These include cleanliness, security experience, and baggage-handling efficiency, The Times of India reported.

Wi-Fi availability, seating comfort and staff behaviour also feature. Washroom hygiene is another important measured category. Scores combine into a composite rating out of five.

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Crucially, the index doesn't measure flight numbers or traffic. Connectivity between destinations plays no role in scoring either. This explains how a flightless airport can rank highest.

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This raises questions about how India ranks its airports overall. Should the connectivity feature be alongside customer satisfaction in future rankings? Global airport awards typically combine several different performance dimensions.

These include punctuality, connectivity and operational efficiency alongside service quality. India's current index effectively rewards passenger experience alone, though.

Social Media Reaction Meanwhile, news that Khajuraho Airport topped the list has drawn many sharp responses on social media.

Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi wrote, “Perhaps the secret to perfect governance is simple: no service, no complaints; no passengers, only satisfaction. If only public policy worked that way.”

“Khajuraho airport is ranked India's best Airport without operating a single flight. Likewise, 7 new airports launched in UP, 6 closed. Kushinagar is India's most advanced airport, where only frequent flyers are mosquitoes. This is how they waste crores of taxpayers’ money,” wrote another social media user.

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“If an underutilised airport can be maintained to such high standards, why can’t an airport with actual passenger traffic receive the same attention?” asked another user.

One user quipped, “To visit India's top-ranked airport- Khajuraho airport, take a train to Khajuraho railway station, followed by a 10-minute rickshaw ride. Because no flights currently operate from there.”

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.