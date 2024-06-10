India’s victory against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024 sparks memefest on social media

India's six-run victory against Pakistan in T20 sparked a memefest on social media. Netizens celebrated India's win by sharing hilarious memes on X.

First Published08:59 AM IST
India vs Pakistan: India's Jasprit Bumrah, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9, 2024.
India vs Pakistan: India’s Jasprit Bumrah, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9, 2024.(PTI)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Social media was flooded with hilarious memes throughout the highly anticipated Super Sunday Group 'A' match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament at the Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium in New York. 

Despite setting a small target of 120 runs, India made a powerful comeback after Pakistan's score read 80-4 in the 15th over and pulled off a thriller. India restricted Pakistan to 113-7 in 20 overs and won the match by six runs. 

India vs Pakistan memes

All throughout the match, and especially after India's dream comeback, social media was flooded with memes as netizens celebrated India's win. Take a look at some hilarious memes social media users shared after the Men in Blue beat Pakistan on Sunday.

Notably, India has won all their T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan except in 2021, when the latter beat the former by an impressive margin.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Put into bat, India's batting faltered, leading to a collapse Indian fans haven't seen in a while. However, despite struggling to set up a challenging target, India's bowlers managed to limit Pakistan with their sensational bowling. Jasprit Bumrah's thunderous bowling led India to a thrilling six-run victory over their arch-rivals.   

The toss was delayed by half an hour because of rain, and there were speculations of further delay in the match. Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. However, rain hindered the match multiple times, heightening cricket fans' anxiety.

Chasing 120 runs to win, Pakistan faced a formidable challenge from the Indian bowlers. After 14 overs, Jasprit Bumrah cannoned a ball into the stumps to dismiss Pakistan’s top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan for 31. He added the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed off the last ball of a terrific spell. 

With this win, India's entry into the Supe-8s looks assured. In contrast, Pakistan, the 2022 T20 World Cup runners-up, are staring at a group-stage exit after consecutive losses to the USA and India.

