IndiGo air hostess spots family waving from rooftop during landing, video goes viral: ‘What a surreal moment’

A routine flight landing turned into an unforgettable moment for an IndiGo air hostess when she spotted her family waving at her aircraft from a rooftop below. The touching moment, which she captured on camera from inside the plane, has now gone viral on social media.

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The video was shared on Instagram by Pooja, who works as a cabin crew member with IndiGo. In the clip, she records the view from the aircraft window as the plane begins its descent towards the city.

At first, the footage shows a familiar scene many travellers recognise — a sweeping aerial view of buildings, roads and rooftops slowly becoming clearer as the aircraft prepares to land. From high above, the city appears as a patchwork of streets and terraces, with tiny details gradually coming into focus.

But within moments, the tone of the video shifts.

Pooja begins zooming in on a particular neighbourhood below, carefully adjusting the frame as the plane descends. The camera slowly focuses on a single rooftop, where a small group of people can be seen standing together.

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As the zoom tightens, their gestures become clearer.

A few figures on the terrace start waving enthusiastically toward the sky, arms raised as they try to catch the attention of the aircraft flying overhead. The camera lingers on the scene long enough to reveal the emotional connection behind the moment.

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Those people on the rooftop were not strangers — they were Pooja’s own family members, who had gathered on the terrace specifically to wave at her as the aircraft approached for landing.

Sharing the video online, she described the moment as deeply emotional and unexpected.

“What a surreal moment to witness! My family watching my aircraft on flight radar and coming to the terrace to wave at me as I land!” she wrote in the caption.

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Watch the viral video here:

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many viewers praising the touching gesture and the bond between the cabin crew member and her family.

Several social media users pointed out the effort and planning behind the moment, noting that the family must have tracked the flight in real time using a flight tracking app to know exactly when the aircraft would pass overhead.

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Others said the video highlighted the emotional realities of professions that involve constant travel, such as aviation, where long working hours and unpredictable schedules often keep families apart.

For many viewers, the brief exchange — just a few seconds of waving between sky and ground — captured the essence of what it means to stay connected despite physical distance.

Comments poured in from users who described the clip as “heartwarming”, “wholesome” and “straight out of a movie scene.”

Some also reflected on how small gestures, like waving from a rooftop or spotting a familiar home from the sky, can become deeply meaningful when work frequently takes people away from their loved ones.

The viral video has since become a reminder of how ordinary moments can turn extraordinary, especially when they bring together family, distance and a little bit of perfect timing in the sky.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.