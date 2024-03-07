An IndiGo flight passenger has shared a photo of her seat that has no cushions on it. The passenger, Yavanika Raj, who was flying from Bengaluru to Bhopal, shared her troubling experience on the X platform.

"Beautiful @IndiGo6E-I do hope I land safely. This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465," the passenger wrote

IndiGo responded to her post saying, " The seat cushions were replaced prior to the flight for cleaning purposes. Our cabin crew promptly informed the customers who were allotted these seats. This is a standard practice for cleaning during transit as and when required".

This is not the sole incidence of the cushions mission from the IndiGo airline. Last year, a similar issue was encountered by a passenger called Sagarika Patnaik when she boarded an IndiGo flight from Pune to Nagpur on November 26.

Her allotted seat was missing the seat cushion while the backrest cushion was still in place. Her husband clicked the picture which went viral on the internet. The passenger's husband told the media, "The situation was causing inconvenience to other passengers who were boarding the flight, as my wife was standing in the aisle. When she raised the concern again with the cabin crew, they arranged for a spare cushion to be brought over by a ground staff member who then placed it on the seat. My question is how come such a good airline does not check it in the first place?"

At that time IndiGo responded saying, "Hi, that’s certainly not good to see. At times, the seat cushion gets adrift from its Velcro. The same can be repositioned with the help of our crew. Further, your feedback will be shared with the concerned team for review. Hope to serve you better in the future".

