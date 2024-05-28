Viral video: A female passenger exits an IndiGo flight through the window after a bomb threat, along with a flight attendant and pilot.

A female passenger was seen quickly exiting through the window of an IndiGo aeroplane after a false bomb threat had led to an urgent evacuation of a flight. A video captured the incident from Delhi to Varanasi at the Delhi airport on May 28 morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Hyderabad's Praja Bhavan receives bomb threat, disposal squad rushed to spot The older woman and a flight attendant also used the emergency exit to reach the wing. The flight attendant holds the woman's hand to help her walk along the wing to another slide. The video also captures an IndiGo pilot using the emergency slides to exit the plane after the threat.

Authorities evacuated all staff and 176 passengers from a flight and started a search because of a bomb scare at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, just as IndiGo 6E2211 was about to take off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Fire Services reported that this morning at 5:35 AM, they were alerted about a bomb on a flight from Delhi to Varanasi. Quick Response Teams arrived quickly, and all passengers were safely evacuated through the emergency exit. Currently, the flight is under inspection to ensure safety.

“A bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi. The aircraft has been moved to an isolation bay for investigation. Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are currently on site," ANI reported, citing an airport official.

Increasing bomb threats People are increasingly worried about more frequent bomb threats, which cause disruptions and spread fear. Just in May, these threats targeted places like airports, schools, and hotels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 27, Mumbai Police got a threat about bombs at the Taj Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. They searched these places but found nothing wrong. The call was made from Uttar Pradesh. Now, police are looking for the person who made it.

