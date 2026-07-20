IndiGo flier asks passengers to join CJP protest; says, 'There is no social anxiety for your country'

People from all walks of life have extended their support to the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' protest march in Delhi today. Supporters from across the nation are travelling to the national capital to join the gathering. Amid this, a video has surfaced on social media showing one of the protest participants aboard an IndiGo flight, encouraging fellow travellers to support the peaceful demonstration.

A video shared on Instagram user Akshay Sonawane shows a passenger addressing fellow travellers on a flight bound for Delhi. It shows the man standing in the aircraft aisle and speaking to passengers over the cabin.

'There is no social anxiety when you're speaking for your country' He says, “Hello everyone, may I have your attention, please? I just want to thank everyone who is coming to Delhi for the peaceful protest. I also want to let you know that if you need any kind of support, I have some friends on the plane as well, so please don't hesitate to reach out to us for moral support. If you need help with accommodation or transportation, or if you are simply visiting Delhi, I would really appreciate it if you could take some time to visit Jantar Mantar for the peaceful protest and support our country as well. Thank you so much. Jai Hind.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the purpose of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Delhi? ⌵ The CJP's protest aimed to address alleged irregularities in public examinations and to call for the resignation of the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. 2 How did the passenger on the IndiGo flight support the CJP protest? ⌵ The passenger encouraged fellow travelers to join the peaceful demonstration in Delhi and offered to assist with accommodation and transportation for those participating. 3 Why did the police implement prohibitory orders during the CJP protest? ⌵ The Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders to maintain law and order and prevent large gatherings in New Delhi amid heightened security concerns during the Monsoon Session. 4 How did social media react to the passenger speaking on the IndiGo flight? ⌵ Many social media users praised the passenger for his confident appeal to support the protest, commending his offer of help to fellow passengers. 5 What actions did the police take during the CJP protest march? ⌵ The police increased security, deployed rapid action forces, and used measures like baton charges and tear gas to disperse protesters who attempted to breach barricades.

The video also carries the on-screen message: "There is no social anxiety when you're speaking for your country."

How social media users reacted: Many social media users applauded the passenger for confidently speaking in front of a full cabin. Several comments praised his call for peaceful participation and his offer to help fellow travellers with accommodation, transport and moral support. The clip has since been widely shared online, with many describing it as a thoughtful appeal to support the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar.

Highlights of CJP protest The Delhi Police have detained the founder and president of the CJP, Abhijeet Dipke. The Samajwadi Party claimed that Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav and several other SP leaders had also been detained. Thousands of supporters had gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest over demands linked to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Security has been tightened, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed across central Delhi to prevent any breach near Parliament. Several metro station gates were also temporarily closed.

As the crowd grew larger, protesters and Delhi Police personnel clashed, following which the police resorted to a 'lathicharge'.