IndiGo flight delay: Passengers throwing ‘toddler-level tantrums’; viral post calls them ‘padhe likhe gawaar’

IndiGo flight delays continue across the country while angry scenes unfold at airports. Meanwhile, a Twitter (now X) user’s post about the chaos has gone viral.

Whereas most posts are about the troubles passengers have to encounter due to the delays, this user had a different perspective. The post has garnered nearly 1 lakh views and hundreds of comments.

The user criticised passengers at Bengaluru airport for shouting at young ground staff. He reminded people that budget airlines cannot control weather, ATC delays or pilot-rest rules.

“Currently watching grown adults throw toddler-level tantrums at the BLR gate for Indigo flight to Goa. Here is a reality check for everyone losing their minds over a delay,” the user wrote.

“That 22-year-old ground staff member you are abusing isn't hiding the plane in her pocket. You booked a budget airline, not a private jet. Sit down,” the user added.

The message urged travellers to stop abusing employees who are not responsible for operational failures.

“I’d rather arrive in Goa 2 hours late than never arrive at all. The level of entitlement here is embarrassing. Indigo ground staff also don't want to deal with this. Be better. Stop treating service workers like your personal punching bags,” the user concluded.

In one of the replies, the user calls those people ‘padhe likhe gawaar (educated fools)’.

There are many comments that slam the user for defending the IndiGo ground staff. Most of them refuse to call it a ‘budget airline’ and demand efficiency for a ‘paid service’.

Some, however, agree that the outrage against the ground staff is unfounded.

“Wild how grown people lose it over a delay. Flight rage is always louder than the logic,” replied one social media user.

“The ground staff was absolutely trying to do their best despite short staff. Yes, it's an unprecedented situation, and people can lose their cool, but that’s not helping. They are showing anger at the person who is actually sitting and trying to figure it out,” came another reply.

Another user wrote, “People who fly are usually educated ...let's not behave like uneducated...knowing it's highly frustrating...but what can they do?”

“When it comes to tantrums, the English-speaking people never hesitate,” came from another.

Another user commented, “Flight delays expose a universal bias: people blame the nearest human, not the actual system. And, aviation is 99% system.”

IndiGo flight delay: What’s going on? The frustration among the passengers comes amid a major disruption. Over 600 IndiGo flights have been cancelled since December 2, affecting nearly 30,000 passengers.

IndiGo’s on-time performance has been affected by new DGCA duty-time rules, tech glitches in crew rostering, staff shortages, poor weather and Air Traffic Control (ATC) delays.

Travellers have faced long waits and rising fares. There have been protests against allegedly-poor support at airports. IndiGo says operations will stabilise by February.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has cited the airline’s “public apology” due to the ongoing troubles.

“These past few days have been difficult for many of our IndiGo customers and colleagues. We serve close to 380,000 customers a day and want each of them to have a good experience,” Elbers said in an email.