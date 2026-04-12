IndiGo flight shocker: ‘Educated’ flyer deliberately leaves trash on floor; social media reacts, 'Most often it's men…'

A recent incident shared by entrepreneur Swapnil Srivastav has once again brought the issue of civic sense in India to the fore. The founder of a bamboo-based kidswear brand described what he witnessed during an IndiGo flight. And, the story has struck a chord online.

The social media post was about a “well-dressed” passenger sitting beside Srivastav. According to the entrepreneur, the passenger seemed like one of those ‘educated, aware’.

He finished his in-flight snack and deliberately placed the empty cups and food box on the floor under the seat. This was not an accident. The act happened “Not accidentally, Deliberately”.

During the routine cabin clean-up, the crew collected visible waste from passengers’ hands and tray tables. However, the trash placed on the floor remained unnoticed due to limited visibility. Even after landing, the waste was still lying there.

What stayed with Srivastav was not anger but a deeper sense of disappointment. He pointed out that conversations around civic sense in India have been ongoing for years. Yet, behavioural change remains slow, he says.

“Here’s what I’ve come to believe. It’s not an awareness problem. It’s not an education problem. It’s not even an income problem. It’s a ‘whose problem is it’ problem,” he wrote on X.

According to him, many people treat public spaces like flights, roads and parks as someone else’s problem. The assumption is: someone is paid to clean, so why bother?

This mindset, he says, is where the real problem begins. Civic sense is not only about individual actions but also about what society accepts as normal.

“Every time someone litters and nobody reacts, the bar drops a little lower. Every time someone cleans up after themselves in a space nobody’s watching, the bar rises,” Srivastav wrote.

“We are all, quietly, setting the standard for each other. Choose the standard you want to live in,” he added.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Social media reaction Social media users have reacted to the post. Many of them agreed with Swapnil Srivastav.

“Unfortunately, obnoxious & complete lack of civic sense is directly proportional to educational attainment!” wrote one of them.

“Neither clothes nor literacy nor wealth really maketh the man. Only education does,” posted another user.

Another user commented, “Most often it's men whose upbringing is awful. They haven't been taught manners or to respect public spaces and other people's privacy. While girls are taught to work at home, boys are pampered. And the mom is to blame. He then becomes entitled, loud and uncouth.”

Some of them, however, blamed Srivastav for not taking action and writing a social media post instead.

“Say thanks to that guy. He gave you content to write something. When the indigo staff passed by, you could have reminded your next seat guy or the indigo staff or you could have picked up and given it to the staff.. but u wanted content. Where is civic sense now???” came from another.

Another user wrote, “U wrote such a lengthy post but couldn't tell the cabin crew or that guy about the trash.... unbelievable.”