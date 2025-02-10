IndiGo Airlines often finds itself embroiled in one controversy after another on social media, be it because of complaints of their deteriorating service, flight delays or, in this case, a missing window.

In its most recent social media complaint, an IndiGo passenger who had paid for a window seat was in for a surprise when he boarded the flight to find that the seat actually had no window but a solid wall panel instead.

“Where is the window?” asked Pradeep Muthu, a cricket commentator for Star Sports Tamil, in his X post. He humorously shared two pictures of himself in the “window seat,” showing the panel where a window should've been.

“Dei @IndiGo6E, I paid for a window seat da.. where is the window,” the post read.

Muthu's X post went viral on social media, garnering over 905.3K views in 3 days.

Here's how social media users reacted: Noting Pradeep Muthu's post's humorous tone, several social media users made hilarious suggestions.

“That cost was for only for window ‘seat’. ‘Window’ itself costs extra,” a user said.

“Indigo told you to Carry your own window,” said another user.

A user quipped: “IndiGo upgraded you to the 'imagination class' - where the window view is up to you.”

“They want you to Draw a window with the pink highlighter,” a user said, referring to a highlighter visible in Muthu's picture.

“The window was closed and hidden,” a user said.

Another joked, “Window chori ho gaya saar!”

“Window is removed for technical reasons,” quipped another user.

“Window is hidden. Due to safety concerns,” joked another user.

“Bro you should have carried a drill machine with you,” a user sarcastically suggested.

A user also suggested that IndiGo should've informed him of the "wall seat" beforehand to avoid misleading passengers. “Most international airlines usually inform beforehand if the window seat has no window. IndiGo should do better here.”