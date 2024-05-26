An IndiGo passenger, tripping on ‘Bhang’, was arrested by police after he allegedly tried to open the door of a Hyderabad-bound flight mid-air. Later, it was revealed that the 29-year-old tried to open the door after allegedly consuming ‘bhang’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident occurred on May 21, just before the landing of the Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight. Not only this, the flyer also tried to argue with the airline staff members. Later, the flight staff called the police and registered a complaint against the passenger. As a result, the police arrested the person.

According to Hindustan Times, the passenger started behaving strangely on the flight. Later, he was asked to change his seat; however, he was reluctant to do so and kept demanding to be seated next to his friends. The passenger is a resident of Chandragirinagar in Gajularamaram who had gone to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI. He was travelling to Hyderabad from a flight he took in Indore.

The airline staff and some co-passengers had tried to stop him from opening the door after they found his behaviour "weird", and it is said that he had allegedly consumed 'bhang' (an edible preparation made form the psychotropic cannabis plant) before boarding the flight, police added.

In another incident, another IndiGo man tried to open the emergency exit door of a flight while it was on the run. After the incident took place, the man was booked by Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The incident took place in a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight. The passenger was booked under section 336 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, it was found that the person was travelling for the first time and he claimed of being unaware of the flight rules passenger safety protocols.

