IndiGo passengers in heated exchange with staff over flight delay, no refreshments offered | Watch
The video of heated exchange between IndiGo passengers and staff members over flight delays and the unavailability of refreshments was shared widely on social media
An intense verbal spat between IndiGo passengers and its staff led to huge commotion at Gujarat’s Rajkot International Airport on Monday. The heated exchange between the staff and the passengers was caught on camera and has been shared widely on the internet.