The video of heated exchange between IndiGo passengers and staff members over flight delays and the unavailability of refreshments was shared widely on social media

An intense verbal spat between IndiGo passengers and its staff led to huge commotion at Gujarat’s Rajkot International Airport on Monday. The heated exchange between the staff and the passengers was caught on camera and has been shared widely on the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dispute occurred after the IndiGo Rajkot-Mumbai flight passengers had to wait for more than two hours due to a flight delay. The situation worsened when refreshments were not available for the passengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video of the the heated argument between the staff members and the passengers was shared by news agency IANS on X.

The video shows the IndiGo staff members trying to handle the situation by calmly explaining the condition to the passengers. In another part of the video, passengers can be seen shouting at the staff for failing to provide refreshments and flight delay. The IndiGo airline is yet to release its official response to the incident.

According to media reports, the flight was later cancelled due to bad weather. The unexpected flight cancellation left passengers irritated. Moreover, the cancellation was announced after the flight delay of two-and-a-half hours.

The video received mixed reactions on social media. Several users shared their own experience of flight delays and inconvenience with IndiGo, while many other users criticised the passengers for misbehaving with IndiGo's female staff.

“Faced the same issue with Indigo on 6th May at Jagdalpur airport with no access to a small canteen at the airport. Passengers were made to wait for four hours without anything to eat. Shame on Indigo," commented X user Sandip Jand on the post.

“You don't get free food on air why ask on land. In a small airport it's not possible to get so many meals," wrote another user.

The viral video sheds light on the airport chaos due to flight delays, which has come days after another IndiGo passenger shared her poor experience with the company. Social media user Swati Singh shared her experience of being stranded at the airport for several hours due to a flight delay. She also recounted the non-availability of refreshments and other food items for passengers. Singh also mentioned that flight delays and unavailability of snacks left diabetic passengers with the only option to consume sugary food to manage their condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

