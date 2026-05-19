IndiGo passengers ‘suffocate’ onboard Delhi bound flight with no AC, lights for 30 minutes: Video

IndiGo passengers onboard Vadodara to Delhi flight witnessed something unusual, a power disruption while all passengers were seated and the plane was preparing for toke off. The journey turned gloomy as darkness set in on IndiGo flight 6E 657, which was scheduled to depart from Vadodara at 8:40 pm on Sunday, May 17.

According to PTI report, a total of 160 passengers had already boarded the aircraft when the ground power unit (GPU) malfunctioned, making the flight stuffy, sweaty and dark in the summer heat. Moments before take off, GPU), which supplies electricity to parked aircraft, stopped functioning. The aircraft's air conditioning system also stopped functioning because of the power outage.

Social media reaction A social media user shared the video of the incident on X. Describing the ordeal of passengers onboard, he stated in Hindi, “Due to a technical glitch with Indigo flight 6E 657 at Vadodara Airport, the lights went out before takeoff. There was darkness for about half an hour. Passengers can be seen fanning themselves with the airplane pamphlet.”

Describing how suffocating it was to be inside that aircraft, a user said, “Indigo flight 6e657 from baroda to delhi had no power for last 45-50 mins. now light has come but no ac. people are suffocating inside and crew isn’t allowing to deboard or open the doors.”

Another user stated, “Power failure on IndiGo 6E 657 at Vadodara Airport. Passengers stuck without AC, lights or ventilation for 30 mins on ground.”

How long did it take to restore power to the aircraft From fixing the technical glitch to fully restoring power to the aircraft, it was around thirty minutes stretch. Technical experts took nearly 12 to 15 minutes to trace and repair the fault. On 17 May, Vadodara witnessed an intense heatwave with maximum temperatures hovering around 43.6 degrees Celsius, compounding the discomfort of passengers.

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During the time the system developed a fault, the aircraft was relying on the GPU for electrical supply, as per an airport official. “During these 30 minutes, there was complete darkness in the cabin, and with the AC also not functioning, the passengers were sweating badly,” PTI quoted officials as saying.

While all passengers onboard remained seated inside the aircraft throughout the disruption, data available on flight tracking website flightradar24.com showed that the flight was delayed by over an hour. It was originally scheduled to depart for Delhi at 8:40 pm, but it finally took off at around 10:00 pm. Hence, the delay stretched nearly 1 hour and 20 minutes.

What did IndiGo say about recent blackout IndiGo spokesperson issued clarification over the disruption and in a statement said, “IndiGo flight 6E 657 operating from Vadodara to Delhi on 17 May, 2026 was delayed due to a technical snag. The issue was promptly resolved and the aircraft proceeded to its destination soon thereafter.”