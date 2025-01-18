IndiGo passenger praised a crew member for her bravery and spontaneous response to an emergency situation onboard flight 6E 353 from Pune to Delhi. She saved an elderly man by trying to keep him conscious throughout the duration of the flight. Swayed by the crew member's exceptional effort, he called her a ‘superwoman’ and raised a call for greater appreciation for one's dedication and hard work.

The passenger named Sanchit Mahajan, whose LinkedIn profile suggests that he is the Co-founder at Spotlight Scouts & Orion Hostels, in social media post wrote, "I witnessed something truly extraordinary - a reminder of the strength, compassion, and resilience that often goes unnoticed. He made this statement with reference to the incident he came across on January 12. He was stunned by the sheer ignorance and dismissal of the woman's heroic effort by fellow passengers.

Also Read | IndiGo gets ₹25 lakh fine notice by customs department

Describing the tense and helpless situation, the IndiGo passenger said a senior citizen in his 70s started losing consciousness mid-flight. However, there were no medical professionals onboard to provide immediate assistance.

Praising the woman's response in emergency situation, the passenger travelling to Delhi stated, “One particular crew member - a true SUPERWOMAN - stood out. I wish I knew her name, but her actions spoke louder than any nameplate ever could.”

Inspired by the woman's calm determination, he said that the incredible woman took charge of the situation, “supported the man’s out-of-control neck, administered oxygen, and did everything within her capacity to keep him conscious.”