Indore entrepreneur recreates ‘Koenigsegg Agera scene in Need for Speed', presents Tata EVs as gifts to 4 employees

Indore startup founder Ankit Barbeta is making headlines after presented brand-new electric cars as gifts to his employees. To recognise the significant contribution made by the company's four excelling and outperforming employees, the Innoveg.co.in business leader gifted Tata Nexon EVs.

The heartwarming video posted by Ankit Barbeta of random giveaway of the award for dedication and performance has gone viral. The caption to the clip shared on Instagram states, “Being a boss is my identity, but living for my loved ones is my fortune. Thank God, Nexon EV for those close ones today.”

Barbeta can be seen holding four car keys and asking employees to pick one at random. In the video, he says, “Aaj hamare chaar yodhayon ko Tata Nexon EV di ja rahi hai. (Today, our four warriors are being given Tata Nexon EVs).” Each employee selects a car key and moves towards the vehicle that unlocks with it.

Social media reaction This peculiar surprise sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. A user wrote, “Leave the car, sir give me a job.”

A user replied, "This looks good only in videos, doesn't happen in reality. Have been working for nearly 15 years but haven't received a single gift yet."

A third user stated, “I like all these videos. There is nothing like this in real. I haven't even received a single gift for 15 years.”

A fourth user remarked, “My company is saying this is AI.”

A sixth user joked, “Brother don't bother with a car, I'll be happy even with a scooty.”

A fifth comment read, "Very few employers think about employees, after seeing will get inspired. The employees who received gifts would work with even more devotion. Other employees will also get motivated to work with dedication and honesty.

A Reddit user wrote, “Like the Koenigsegg Agera scene in Need for Speed.”

In the comment section, an employee heaped praises on Innoveg.co.in business leaders and said, “Ankit sir and Saurabh sir take great care of all of us. We are very lucky.”

Innoveg.co.in is an Agri-innovation company which provides high-quality agriculture and horticulture seeds. It focuses on research, breeding, and development to produce climate-resilient, high-performing and disease-tolerant seed varieties.