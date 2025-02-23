Hardik Pandya rocks rare Rafael Nadal watch during Ind-Pak match. THIS Ambani is the ONLY other Indian who owns it

India vs Pakistan: India is playing against Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

The 31-year-old all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted wearing one of the most sought-after and exclusive watches on earth, the Richard Mille Rafael Nadal edition, the RM27-02 CA FQ Tourbillon with a skeleton dial at the match on Sunday.

India-Pakistan match score After winning the toss, Pakistan decided to take up batting first and has scored 241 runs in the match against India on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium. India needs 242 runs to win the match against Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Rafael Nadal watch The Richard Mille RM 027, popularly known as the Rafael Nadal watch in the luxury watches community, is one of the most lightweight watches ever produced.

The RM27-02 watch weighs a little under 20 grams, including the strap. It was created in collaboration with Tennis titan Rafael Nadal and is part of the entire RM27 lineup, which was tailor-made for the sports icon.

“It is from the key concept of lightness that we developed the RM 027 Tourbillon in close collaboration with Rafael Nadal, who tested the RM 027 in real-world conditions and wore it during tennis matches,” according to the Richard Mille website.

The watch is currently worth somewhere between ₹12 to 15 crore on the grey market as secondary pricing, and only a limited amount of pieces were made for the series.

According to multiple media reports, Rafael Nadal was hesitant to wear any watch on his arm while playing tennis, giving Richard Mille the challenge to create such a lightweight watch.

According to Nico Leonard, who owns Pride and Pinion company, this watch in the secondary market, a relatively new piece of an RM27-02, may even fetch nearly $2 million.