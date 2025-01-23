Indra's heartbreaking journey in Himachal Pradesh: Indra, a national-level basketball player from Himachal Pradesh, who once dreamt of transforming her life through sports, now runs a momo shop in Sirmaur district to support her family, News18 reported.

Despite her remarkable achievements on the basketball court, Indra was forced to open a fast food stall in the Nahan area of Sirmaur to make ends meet. Having represented India at the national level six times, her talent shone early when she competed at the national level at just 11 years old. Over the years, she played in various tournaments across states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh.

Indra's heartbreaking journey in Himachal Pradesh Indra's dedication and accomplishments have gone unrecognised by the system. According to the News18 report, many of her peers have secured government jobs, but she continues to be overlooked. Sharing her disappointment, Indra called for better job opportunities for athletes who have competed at the national level.

“The government should provide jobs to athletes who participate in national-level tournaments. It not only ensures respect for their contributions but also inspires future generations,” she said. She further emphasised that providing government jobs boosts the morale of athletes.

Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Meanwhile, the Khelo India season begins with the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2025 in Ladakh on Thursday. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend the opening ceremony at Leh's iconic Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Sports Complex.

Nineteen teams, including state, Union Territory, and institutional outfits, will compete over five days in two events: ice hockey and ice skating. This marks the first phase of KIWG 2025, with the second phase featuring snow games like skiing scheduled to be held in Jammu and Kashmir from February 22 to 25.

Mandaviya will be accompanied by dignitaries such as Brigadier Dr BD Mishra, the Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh, and senior officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

A traditional Ladakhi-style opening ceremony has been planned to welcome 594 participants, including 428 athletes. This is the second time Ladakh will host the Winter Games, now in its fifth edition.

Young skaters will showcase their talent at the NDS Sports Complex and Gupuks Pond, the two venues for short and long-form skating events. Ice hockey matches will take place at the NDS Complex and the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre. SAI will oversee the technical conduct of events in collaboration with national sports federations. The KIWG opening ceremony will be broadcast live on Doordarshan Sports, with daily live-streaming of events until January 27.