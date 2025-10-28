Influencer Ben Bader dies suddenly at 25 — girlfriend says ‘no one really knows what happened'

Popular content creator and financial influencer Ben Bader has passed away at the age of 25. The news was confirmed by his girlfriend, Reem, in an emotional TikTok post shared on October 26, the People reported.

“Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life,” Reem said in her tribute. “He genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time.”

Bader, who was based in the US, had a strong following across Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) — with more than 200,000 followers combined. Known for his lifestyle and finance-related content, he also ran an online coaching course and a newsletter offering financial advice.

According to Reem, the cause of his death remains unknown. “No one really knows and it seemed to have been extremely sudden,” she said. “We were supposed to get dinner that night. I had just talked to him a couple of hours before he passed — he was so happy and so normal.”

Bader’s final video was reportedly posted on Instagram and TikTok on October 23, the same day he died.

Following the tragic news, Reem expressed her grief on Instagram Stories, writing, “I kept waiting for them to say he’s awake. I kept waiting for this to be a bad dream. My worst fear came to life.”

Just a month earlier, Bader had celebrated his 25th birthday on September 22, sharing photos from a dinner with friends.

Tributes have since poured in from fellow creators and friends. “Thankful for every webinar, hoop sesh, Miami lunch, info jam sesh and Brickell key walk,” wrote fellow financial influencer Miles, known online as flip4miles.

Another creator, Trina Nuance, remembered him as a “talented writer” and added, “The world’s lucky to have your mind and soul immortalized across platforms.”