Influencer claims Mumbai streets are safer than London for phone users in Viral Video, sparks debate

Is Mumbai safer than London when it comes to using your phone in public? A content creator’s recent video has triggered a debate online after he compared his experiences in both cities.

UK-based Onat Siahaan, who has travelled to more than 30 capital cities, shared a clip on Instagram contrasting how freely he uses his phone in Mumbai versus London. To the surprise of many, he claimed that he felt more at ease in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, than in the UK capital.

“Having travelled to more than 30 capital cities around the world, my inability to use my phone freely in one of the most developed cities in the world still shocks me to this day. And honestly, it just feels like it’s getting worse every day,” he wrote in the caption.

In the video, Siahaan is seen using his phone casually while seated in Mumbai. But in the London clip, he is noticeably cautious, frequently glancing around. He revealed that even in areas he considered safe, police officers had warned him to stay alert due to rising phone thefts.

“The London clip in this video was actually filmed at what I thought was one of the safest areas for me over the last two years. But right after filming, patrolling police officers on a bike warned me to stay vigilant because of the rising number of phone thefts in the area,” he added.

According to him, the risk is so high that “if people just sit on the grass with their phones visible in their hands, they’ll come and snatch them straight away.”

Watch the video here:

The video has since gone viral, with many social media users agreeing with his perspective. Several commenters shared their own experiences of pickpocketing and theft in London, echoing the creator’s concerns.

While the post has surprised many who assume London to be safer, it has also reignited conversations about urban safety, public behaviour, and the everyday realities of living in two of the world’s busiest cities.

A user wrote, “Lol. I told my friends abt this in the UK and they were offended.”

Another user wrote, “The only time I got pickpocketed in my life, was in London..and I have lived in India, South Africa and Colombia.”

“From someone who had my passport stolen in London, truth,” the third user wrote.

The fourth shared an incident, “five years ago, on 20th august, a man on a bicycle tried to prise my phone out of my hand right in front of the british museum in broad daylight. my phone survived. mercifully, i had a tight grip on it, and my phone stayed with me.”