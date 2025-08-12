Subscribe

Influencer couple dies: Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans, known for documented adventures, killed in accident

Popular YouTubers Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans died in a tragic off-roading accident in British Columbia. The couple, known for their extreme travel adventures, lost control of their vehicle on August 7. 

Published12 Aug 2025, 08:25 PM IST
The accident took place on August 7 when the duo reportedly lost control of their vehicle on rough mountain terrain.
The accident took place on August 7 when the duo reportedly lost control of their vehicle on rough mountain terrain.(Instagram/_staceytourout)

Popular YouTubers Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans, known for their extreme travel adventures, have died in a tragic off-roading accident in the mountains of British Columbia, Canada. The couple, who ran the channel Toyota World Runners, were widely followed for their content exploring some of the world’s most remote and rugged locations.

According to People magazine, the accident took place on August 7 when the duo reportedly lost control of their vehicle on rough mountain terrain. By the time rescue teams from Kaslo Search and Rescue reached the scene, one of them had already lost vital signs, while the other succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital.

“With unimaginable heartache, the families of Matthew Peter Yeomans and Stacey Tourout would like to advise that we lost them both… in the beautiful mountains of British Columbia that they loved so much,” Stacey’s mother, Colleen, wrote in a Facebook post confirming the news.

Adventure, records and a global dream

The Canadian couple gained global recognition for setting a world record-- building the first Land Cruiser Chinook in just 100 days. Their YouTube channel had over 2.02 lakh subscribers, while their Instagram page boasted 74,200 followers.

Just six days before the tragedy, they had shared a post from Vancouver Island, writing: “Really just soaking up all of these Vancouver Island summer juices.”

In an older post from April 2023, Stacey and Matthew revealed they first met “because of an old Toyota” and planned to drive their custom-built Cruiser Chinook around the world, starting with the Pan American Highway across the western hemisphere.

The news of their deaths has left their global community of followers shocked, with many paying tribute to their adventurous spirit and love for life on the road.

