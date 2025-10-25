Influencer Emman Atienza dies at 19 by suicide

Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza, a Filipino content creator and social media personality who built a following of more than 900,000 on TikTok, has died at the age of 19.

Influencer Emman Atienza dies at 19 Known for her openness, humour, and compassion, Emman’s passing has left her fans and loved ones in deep mourning.

Her parents, television host Kim Atienza and his wife Felicia, confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, remembering their daughter for the light she brought into the lives of those around her.

In a moving Instagram post shared on October 24, her mother Felicia wrote, “It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman.”

The message, accompanied by a series of photos of Emman, continued, “She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her.” The family also reflected on Emman’s authenticity and empathy, writing, “Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.”

The tribute concluded with a heartfelt message to those mourning her loss: “To honour Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.”

How did she die? According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Emman died by suicide at her home in Los Angeles. The 19-year-old had relocated to the city earlier this year, having moved from her native Philippines over the summer, as reported by Deadline.

Emman was known for using her platforms to advocate for mental health awareness and social progress. In a post shared earlier this year, she wrote about wanting to “make changes” in her life, a sentiment that resonated deeply with her followers.

Beyond her personal reflections, she often voiced her political views on TikTok, challenging conservative ideologies in the Philippines and speaking candidly about the backlash she faced for doing so.