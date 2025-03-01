Influencers try out new food items, gadgets, and a host of other products and review them as well. But what if we told you, recently, a social media influencer travelled over 2500kms by plane, from New York City to Texas, only to try a sandwich, and returned soon after.

The US based influencer, Leo Skepi, who has over a million followers, dressed up in a black outfit to look 'cute' for his sandwich, and flew all the way from Texas to New York City to sample Lenwich’s much-talked-about Caesar Wrap, worth $13.99, which is roughly around ₹1200.

Leo Skepi posted a video on Instagram, asking his followers if he should take the trip, which quickly went viral. Although many netizens said it was a “bad financial decision”, the influencer took the trip, and recorded it as well.

Influencer takes ‘adult field trip’ for sandwich Leo Skepi said the idea for his trip came from his sister, who had raved about the deli's Caesar Wrap. Although the sandwich was a simple one, and had all the common ingredients such as grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, and so on which could also be found in Texas, Skepi decided to travel to New York for the same.

The influencer booked flights for himself, his sister, and his cousin, making sure they had just enough time to land, grab sandwiches, and catch their return flight all in the same day.

“That’s an adult field trip,” Skepi joked, adding, “I’m doing it for her.”

Dressed in an all-black outfit to “look cute for my sandwich,” the content creator documented his journey from Dallas to the Flatiron District branch of Lenwich.

Here's the video:

Once there, Leo Skepi sampled several menu items, including both the classic and picante Caesar Wraps, a chimichurri sandwich, a box of fries, and two Lenwich heroes filled with pastrami, corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing.