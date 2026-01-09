Influencer gets invite to interact with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, asks followers to share their concerns about AQI, dogs

From air pollution to the stray dog issue, a Delhi-based influencer has offered to take citizens’ concerns directly to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Hartheerath Singh Ahluwalia, a Delhi-based influencer known for his community work in the national capital, has invited residents to share their concerns about civic issues, which he says he will raise during a meeting with the chief minister.

In an Instagram post, Ahluwalia said he had been invited for a meeting and lunch with the chief minister and asked Delhiites to send in their questions and complaints—ranging from air quality concerns to the stray dog menace—so he could convey them directly.

“I’ve been invited for lunch and a direct interaction with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi. It’s a chance to take your voices to the table. If you have concerns about stray dogs, AQI and pollution, or anything that affects life in Delhi, drop them in the comments. I’ll carry what I can, honestly and directly,” he wrote.

“This is how conversations should start—from the ground up,” the post added.

Check out the post here:

Shared over five hours ago, the video quickly gained traction on social media, with users flooding the comments section with suggestions, requests and reactions.

One user wrote, “I’m so glad you have this opportunity. Please consider advocating for free self-defence classes from the government. It could empower people, especially since justice feels increasingly out of reach.”

Another commented, “Never mind, this might be the most unexpected collab of the year.”

Several users urged him to highlight animal welfare issues. “Be the voice of the voiceless, please. This needs to be heard on a priority basis,” one user wrote. Another added, “Please emphasise the community animals situation.”

A separate comment read, “Instead of putting dogs into shelters, authorities should focus on ABC programmes. Humane and consistent implementation can stabilise the dog population over time.”