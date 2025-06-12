Influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi received death threat from gangster before suspected murder: ‘Ruining Punjab's youth…’

Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur - influencer who was found dead in a car in Punjab on Wednesday - had received death threats from notorious gangster Arshdeep Singh Gill, better known as Arsh Dalla, last year.

Advertisement

In an audio recording reported by News18 last year, the gangster can be heard saying that Kamal was ruining Punjab's youth

“I want to put across a message that Kamal Kaur also uploads a lot of rubbish,” he can be heard saying in the audio in Punjabi.

“If she doesn't stop, we will kill her family to prove that they are ruining Punjab's youth. It will not matter much if there's one less family in Punjab,” he added.

Also Read | Instagram influencer Kamal Kaur found dead: Check her last mysterious post

The influencer was missing since June 9, and her body was found in an abandoned car in a parking lot in Punjab's Bathinda district, police said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, also known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, had 3.84 lakh followers on Instagram and ran a YouTube channel called “Funny Bhabhi” with 2.36 lakh subscribers.

Advertisement

According to the police, Kamal hailed from Ludhiana and had left home on June 9 for a promotional event. The family could not contact her after that.

The body was discovered when locals informed the police about a foul smell emanating from a car in the parking area near Bathinda's Adesh University.

Police found the body in the rear seat.

Arsh Dalla was arrested in Canada last year Arsh Dalla is considered to be the de facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force and was arrested in Canada in November last year. He is accused of over 50 murder cases and acts of terror, including terror financing.

In an official statement last year, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that he was designated as an individual terrorist in 2023 by the government and they had asked for his arrest to the Canadian government.

Advertisement

“Our agencies will be following up on an extradition request,” ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.

“Given Arsh Dalla's criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India,” he added.

However, there have not been many updates on this after the November 14 statement.