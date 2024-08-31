Influencer Rajat Dalal’s rash driving in full display; hits biker, runs away: ‘koi bat nahi roz ka…’ | Watch viral video

A viral video of influencer Rajat Dalal carelessly driving his car and hitting a biker without stopping has caused a huge social media outrage. So far, there has been no official confirmation or information about the video

Livemint
Updated31 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Screenshot of the viral video of fitness influencer Rajat Dalal.

A video of a man carelessly overspeeding on a highway and even hitting a biker with his car has gone viral on social media. The viral video has been claimed to be of a health influencer, Rajat Dalal, who can be seen callously driving and remaining unaffected even after knocking down a biker. Mint couldn't independently verify the viral video.

The viral video, which was shot inside the car from a person sitting on the back seat, showed Rajt Dalal speeding his car to as high as 143 kmph on a busy road.

As Dalal continued carelessly overtaking his car, the woman sitting next to him advised him to slow down, but he continued to drive at a dangerous speed. Within a minute, the car knocked down another two-wheeler driver, but Dalal continued driving his car and remained unaffected. Seeing his co-passenger's concern over the accident, Rajat Dalal said, “Koi bat nahi ma'am”. Later, he also added that “ye roz ka hai”

(More to come)

First Published:31 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Influencer Rajat Dalal's rash driving in full display; hits biker, runs away: 'koi bat nahi roz ka…' | Watch viral video

