Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Influencer Rajat Dalal's rash driving in full display; hits biker, runs away: ‘koi bat nahi roz ka…’ | Watch viral video

Influencer Rajat Dalal's rash driving in full display; hits biker, runs away: ‘koi bat nahi roz ka…’ | Watch viral video

Livemint

A viral video of influencer Rajat Dalal carelessly driving his car and hitting a biker without stopping has caused a huge social media outrage. So far, there has been no official confirmation or information about the video

Screenshot of the viral video of fitness influencer Rajat Dalal.

A video of a man carelessly overspeeding on a highway and even hitting a biker with his car has gone viral on social media. The viral video has been claimed to be of a health influencer, Rajat Dalal, who can be seen callously driving and remaining unaffected even after knocking down a biker. Mint couldn't independently verify the viral video.

The viral video, which was shot inside the car from a person sitting on the back seat, showed Rajt Dalal speeding his car to as high as 143 kmph on a busy road.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

As Dalal continued carelessly overtaking his car, the woman sitting next to him advised him to slow down, but he continued to drive at a dangerous speed. Within a minute, the car knocked down another two-wheeler driver, but Dalal continued driving his car and remained unaffected. Seeing his co-passenger's concern over the accident, Rajat Dalal said, “Koi bat nahi ma'am". Later, he also added that “ye roz ka hai"

(More to come)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.