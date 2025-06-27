Influencer rants about Chennai flat being available only to vegetarians; social media reacts, ‘Uska ghar uski marzi’

Social media influencer Prashanth Rangaswamy’s post about trying to find a new flat in Chennai has gone viral. “Eating non veg is injurious to finding flats for rent in Chennai,” Prashanth wrote while sharing the screenshot of a WhatsApp chat, assumably from the owner.

Advertisement

“Sorry, sir. Looking at veg only families (sic),” says the screenshot of the WhatsApp chat. The Twitter (now X) post has gained 2 million views.

Many users commented to criticise the house owner.

“I wonder how social media will outrage if non vegetarians start denying renting their houses to vegetarians,” wrote one user.

“Only 3% of Tamil Nadu is vegetarian. I’m sore you will find house amongst the other 97%,” wrote another.

One user quipped, “Hope their walls are built by vegetarians.”

Uska ghar uski marzi At the same time, many users did not appreciate the post. An X user argued that preferring a vegetarian tenant should be considered casteism but a personal choice, similar to rules like “no pets” or “bachelors only”.

Advertisement

The user criticised the habit of blaming Brahminism for every such decision, calling it ideological desperation. According to the user, not all vegetarians are Brahmins, and many people, including some non-vegetarians, avoid cooking meat at home due to smell or religious reasons.

The user stressed mutual respect: “Your beef with Brahmins (pun intended) doesn’t mean everyone else should marinate in meat. Respect is mutual, so is choice. Eat what you want in your house, respect what people want in theirs.”

Another user commented, “His house his rules ….Pls buy one and rent it out to whoever u want. The Flat owner can choose who they want to rent.”

“His flat his choice. He can decide not to give to fat people also if he wants,” came from another.

Advertisement

“Uska ghar uski marzi,” said another.