Influencer receives heavy criticism for saying men who do housework are ‘gay’

A Malaysian influencer is receiving massive flak on the internet after he described men doing household chores as 'gay, stupid, and losers.' The social media personality, known as dma_islam, who has nearly 32,000 followers on Instagram, is no stranger to controversy. In an 26 August Threads post, he wrote: 'Change children’s pampers = GAY.

Advertisement

He reiterated his viewpoint in a further post, saying, “Men who do housework are weak. Bro, you’re a man. You’re supposed to be the leader of the house. Why are you doing chores? Have you ever seen a king clean his own palace?” according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The influencer likened husbands who sweep floors to rulers distracted from “important national affairs” and asserted that a man’s true purpose is “to make money, to conquer the world, to be the best, the strongest, the most respected man – not clean up your kids’ poop.”

Advertisement

He went on to argue that men who carry out household tasks such as washing dishes, taking out the trash, or changing diapers are “lazy to work hard,” even labelling them “losers.” According to him, such men are simply “afraid of their wives,” and a “respectful wife” would never permit her husband to perform chores.

Social media erupts The influencer’s remarks have sparked widespread backlash online, with many criticising his views as outdated and disrespectful.

One user wrote, “He can’t even spell ‘loser’ correctly, and he wants to lecture others?” Another said, “Try getting married first. Then you’ll know who the real king of the house is.”

Advertisement

However, despite the backlash, the influencer has neither apologised nor addressed the criticism.