Harsha Richhariya's participation in a Mahakumbh procession drew criticism, with calls for action against her conduct. Others have defend her right to wear saffron and engage in rituals after her 'mantra deeksha'.

Influencer Harsha Richhariya sparked controversy this week after joining a traditional procession for seers at the Mahakumbh festival. Photos of ‘Sadhvi Harsha’ in saffron robes have since gone viral on social media — with many questioning her conduct and demanding action against Richhariya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Kumbh is not organised to show models…The Kumbh is meant for the flow of 'jap' (chanting), 'tap' (penance) and 'gyaan' (knowledge). Therefore, please take action against this inappropriate act," Swami Anand Swaroop wrote on Facebook.

The Kali Sena chief also noted that Richhariya had been present for 'bhojan prasad' at Niranjani Akhara with Mahant Ravindra Puri — the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. Visuals shared online showed the influencer seated on a chariot alongside seers for the Chhavani Pravesh procession. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile Ravindra Puri referred to the anchor as ‘Harshita’ and said she had come to take 'deeksha' from one of the seers. He also insisted that it was ‘not a crime’ to wear the Ram Naami cloth.

"We have a tradition -- there are seers for one day, five days, seven days. The young woman had taken 'mantra deeksha' from a Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara. She has not become a ‘sanyasin’, and she has also said that she is not a 'sanyasin' and has only taken 'mantra deeksha'. She was sitting on the 'rath' and people started targeting her," Mahant Ravindra Puri said.

“I am not yet a full-fledged Sadhvi…People have assumed my identity based on my appearance. While I am deeply devoted to spiritual practices, I am still transitioning. My journey is a blend of spirituality and the duties I have yet to complete in my personal life," News18 quoted her as clarifying in response to the debate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visuals of the 'glamorous Sadhvi' have gone viral over the past few days after a video showed her seated on the chariot while fielding questions from a reporter or YouTuber. She had revealed during the interaction that she was 30-years-old and living as a sadhvi for the past two years.