Influencer's 'fake' fine-dining restaurant attracts large crowd; YouTuber 'fools' customers with cheap noodles

To make it even fancier, YouTuber Stanley Chen said, they set up a projector to play scenes of nature, served instant ramen in plant plots and even hired a DJ to play nature noises and called the experience, ‘Ramen forest’.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published5 Aug 2024, 04:43 PM IST
The YouTuber said nearly 100 strangers have spent over three hours lining up, 'just to try some instant ramen'
The YouTuber said nearly 100 strangers have spent over three hours lining up, 'just to try some instant ramen'

The bizarre desire to stay updated with the latest trends has led a large crowd to a fake 'gourmet' restaurant.

The fake fine-dining restaurant, set up by YouTuber Stanley Chen, attracted hundreds who wanted to taste the 'gourmet' ramen, which was just a cheap instant ramen.

Reportedly, Chen previously worked at a food joint that claimed to serve fresh food and made the video in an attempt to highlight the same. He transformed his previous experiences into a comedic act, demonstrating how simple it is to deceive people into believing they're savoring gourmet cuisine when, in reality, they're just eating ordinary noodles.

In the Instagram video, Chen said nearly 100 strangers have spent over three hours lining up, "just to try some instant ramen".

He then explained that a few days ago, he had created a fake five-star ramen restaurant and called it, "Nise Ramen", or translated from Japanese, Fake Ramen.

"We took some photos, set up a completely fake website and made TikTok about Nise which went viral. It went so viral, I started only letting in influencers who had over 100,000 followers. Everyone else would have to wait outside," he said.

To make it even fancier, Chen said, they set up a projector to play scenes of nature, served instant ramen in plant plots and even hired a DJ to play nature noises and called the experience, 'Ramen forest'.

Chen's video has garnered over two million views on Instagram.

Several internet users have also reacted to the video, saying, “Bro could’ve made millions but decided to expose himself.”

“They paid for the set up and the feeling of an experience,” one said.

“This proves people will blindly believe anything if it's viral,” another added.

One user was reminded of the fake luxury LA shoe store. “This kinda reminds me of fake luxury store test in LA their shoes are like $30 but they sell it for like $400.”

While another said, “This shows how brainwashed are these young ones. Believe everything they see on social media. This world is so doomed.”

 

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 04:43 PM IST
