Influencer's hilarious take on Nikhil Kamath's WTF Podcast leaves internet in splits, Zerodha boss reacts | Watch

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who is known for hosting his own WTF Podcast, was found chuckling at an eerily accurate and highly exaggerated imitation of his signature style while asking questions to his guests on the show.

Advertisement

The mastermind behind the on-point mimicry of Kamath's deep-toned and inquisitive questioning style is a content creator. Rohit Raghuvendra, who is known for his masterpiece imitation of people across different professions, nailed Nikhil Kamath's style too.

The content creator uploaded the hilarious video on his Instagram profile on Thursday, perfectly captured Kamath's calm and meandering questioning style as well as the philosophical nature of the questions, which usually are a USP of the WTF Podcast.

Watch the hilarious video here:

Advertisement

Comedian captures Nikhil Kamath podcast's essence Raghavendra's mimicry of Nikhil Kamath wittily focuses on the Zerodha co-founder's podcast style that viewers have come to love – philosophical questions paired with gourmet dishes on the side.

“You cant ask such intense questions while also serving me some fancy food, I can only focus on one thing,” he captioned the video.

In his skit, the content creator imitated Kamath's style of asking questions. “What’s your advice to someone who went viral for slapping their brother in a Rakshabandhan reel but now wants to start a meditation podcast?” he asked in one of the questions.

The video captured the essence of Kamath's signature style of digging deep into the opinions of creators, policymakers and a range of other guests he brings during his podcasts.

Advertisement

Nikhil Kamath reacts Raghavendra's video did not just go viral, it captured the attention of Nikhil Kamath himself, who left two laughing emojis as a comment on the skit.

Nikhil Kamath's comment on the video

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover also commented on the video, saying it was “hilarious”.

Advertisement

A director of the WTF Podcast also commented on the Instagram reel — “As someone who's directed & listened to Nikhil for 1,000+ hours… this hits the spot, Iconic”.